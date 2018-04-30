IS claims responsibility for Kabul blasts

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the two explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul which killed 29 people and wounded over 40 others, the country’s healthcare ministry said, TOLOnews reported.

Earlier Reuters reported that 25 people were killed and nearly 49 were seriously wounded as a result of the blasts.

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said seven journalists had been killed and French news agency Agence France-Presse confirmed that its chief photographer in Afghanistan, Shah Marai, was among the dead.

Najib Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry, said the suicide bomber appeared to have posed as a journalist and blew himself up where reporters and emergency health officials were standing.

The first explosion in the Shashdarak area close to buildings of the NDS intelligence service was followed by one outside the ministry of urban development and housing.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan