Man’s cigarette crave prompts emergency landing of Moscow-Gyumri flight

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A smoker couldn’t resist his crave for cigarettes for just about 2 and a half hours which prompted an emergency landing of the Moscow-Gyumri flight on April 29.

The flight en route from the Russian capital to Armenia’s second largest city was operated by Pobeda airlines, the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

Irina Volk, the spokesperson of Russia’s interior ministry, said that the 44 year old male passenger has been fined for smoking aboard a passenger airplane, Russian media said.

The plane landed in Minvody, a town in Stavropol Krai, Russia, where the captain of the aircraft called in police officers for assistance.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan