Kabul blasts: Death toll rises to 25

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the two blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul reached 25, Reuters reports.

49 people were seriously wounded.

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said seven journalists had been killed and French news agency Agence France-Presse confirmed that its chief photographer in Afghanistan, Shah Marai, was among the dead.

Najib Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry, said the suicide bomber appeared to have posed as a journalist and blew himself up where reporters and emergency health officials were standing.

The first explosion in the Shashdarak area close to buildings of the NDS intelligence service was followed by one outside the ministry of urban development and housing.

No one yet claimed responsibility for the blasts.

