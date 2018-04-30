PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan holds meetings with parliamentary factions ahead of May 1 election

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, Yelk faction’s candidate for Prime Minister, is set to have meetings with other parliamentary factions today.

Ahead of the meetings Pashiyan told reporters that the topic of discussion is the solution of the domestic political crisis.

“It is necessary to create a working atmosphere, an atmosphere of solidarity. To close the chapter of hostility, to create conditions for discussion of all issues,” he said.

Asked numerous questions about actions if elected Prime Minister, Pashinyan said he is still a candidate for PM, not a PM, and he will answer these questions only if he gets elected. Nevertheless he ruled out having a staffing problem in the issue of forming a government, and mentioned that they have an idea of abolishing the ranked voting system. Despite this all, Pashinyan said he can’t insist that the ruling party, the HHK, will vote in favor of all changes.

“There is no agreement yet with the ruling party at this moment. There is an agreement to meet, which will take place today,” he said.

Regarding the formation of a coalition, Pashinyan said: “We are facing the necessity to settle the political crisis, all reasonable steps which will be necessary for solving the crisis will be made. This doesn’t mean that I am speaking about a specific scenario”.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day.

On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

On April 25, the President announced he is starting consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political parties.

Later in the day Serzh Sargsyan, President of the ruling party – the Republican Party of Armenia – HHK – said he has requested a meeting with members of the Republican faction of the parliament. At the meeting, Sargsyan presented the reasons of his recent resignation in detail and spoke about different formats of working in the parliament – urging to prioritize domestic stability and security of the country in everything, which in case of any decision can be implemented only through unity of Republicans.

An agreement was reached to announce that the Republican faction is ready to discuss any issue with all sides without preconditions. An agreement was also reached to start discussing in the HHK executive bodies the issue of changing the party’s president.

The Speaker of Parliament announced that elections of a new Prime Minister will be held May 1.

“In accordance to paragraph 3, article 140 of the constitutional law on the parliament’s rules of procedure, I announce that the issue of election of a Prime Minister will be debated on May 1 at 12:00, in an extraordinary session of parliament convened by virtue of law,” Speaker Ara Babloyan said.

According to the Constitution, parliamentary factions are entitled to nominate candidates for PM within 7 days after the resignation of the PM, after which the election is held through an open voting in the parliament.

The opposition Yelk faction announced that their candidate for PM is Nikol Pashinyan.

On April 28, HHK, the ruling party, said it will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister in the upcoming election.

The Tsarukyan faction also said it will not nominate a candidate and endorsed “the people’s candidate”.

On April 29, the ARF said they endorse the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan for the upcoming election on May 1.

The opposition Yelk faction officially nominated Pashinyan for the upcoming PM election. The three other factions – the HHK, Tsarukyan, and ARF, announced they will not nominate a candidate.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan