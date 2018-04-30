Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

2 dead in small plane crash in western Austria


YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A small plane crashed in western Austria, killing two people onboard, Krone Zeitung newspaper said, RIA Novosti reports.

The plane crashed near the airport of Innsbruck. According to some reports, the two people are Swiss.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.


English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration