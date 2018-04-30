2 dead in small plane crash in western Austria
YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A small plane crashed in western Austria, killing two people onboard, Krone Zeitung newspaper said, RIA Novosti reports.
The plane crashed near the airport of Innsbruck. According to some reports, the two people are Swiss.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:50 IS claims responsibility for Kabul blasts
- 12:23 Tsarukyan faction endorses Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM election
- 12:20 PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan says he will not put issue of withdrawing from EAEU if elected
- 12:09 Man’s cigarette crave prompts emergency landing of Moscow-Gyumri flight
- 11:58 President Armen Sarkissian highlights constitutional settlement for ongoing political crisis
- 11:57 Kabul blasts: Death toll rises to 25
- 11:38 I won’t allow country’s interests to be taken into account incorrectly – vows President Sarkissian
- 11:22 Opposition MP Pashinyan’s meeting with Tsarukyan faction kicks off in Parliament
- 11:06 PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan holds meetings with parliamentary factions ahead of May 1 election
- 11:04 2 dead in small plane crash in western Austria
- 11:03 UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigns over immigration scandal
- 10:53 Opposition Yelk faction officially nominates Nikol Pashinyan for upcoming PM election
- 10:52 7 dead, 20 injured in Afghan capital Kabul blasts
- 10:48 Syrian military targets in Hama and Aleppo hit by missiles
- 10:29 Charles Aznavour awarded Order of the Rising Sun by Japan
- 09:47 EU Delegation and member states’ embassies release statement on political situation in Armenia
- 09:46 Mkhitaryan suffers injury again
- 04.29-21:21 Manchester United defeats Arsenal, Mkhitaryan scores former teammates’ net
- 04.29-20:45 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - first player to score for and against Manchester United in the same Premier League season!
- 04.29-20:37 Pashinyan suspends civil disobedience campaigns, says will meet all parliamentary factions April 30
- 04.29-19:12 Armenia’s national security service apprehends international terrorist while attempting to cross border
- 04.29-18:50 Nikol Pashinyan willing to discuss timing of snap elections with other political forces
- 04.29-18:00 Pashinyan comments on future cooperation with remaining parties of Yelk faction
- 04.29-17:50 Catholicos Garegin II holds meeting with Armenia’s ruling party officials
- 04.29-17:48 No plain-clothed officers at demonstration sites, says Yerevan police department
- 04.29-17:42 White House tree: Emmanuel Macron's sapling disappears
- 04.29-16:59 Telegram restored after malfunction
- 04.29-14:54 Armenia showed that civil society exists - President Armen Sarkissian's interview to BBC
- 04.29-14:52 ‘HHK to have common stance’ – faction leader on upcoming election
- 04.29-14:12 Artsakh’s FM holds meeting with South Ossetia counterpart in Stepanakert
- 04.29-14:01 Pashinyan presents details on meeting with Russian State Duma delegation
- 04.29-13:48 Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan presents details from HHK faction leader meeting
- 04.29-13:35 ARF endorses Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM election
- 04.29-13:19 BREAKING: Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan meets head of ruling party faction
- 04.29-13:09 Opposition demonstrations resume in Yerevan, students march through city streets
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 35966 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 15616 times Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg
17:48, 04.23.2018
Viewed 1949 times 1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with President of Artsakh in Yerevan
12:09, 04.26.2018
Viewed 1868 times Armenian parliament to elect new PM May 1
11:40, 04.23.2018
Viewed 1800 times Armenia’s domestic instability paves way for Azerbaijani side to launch actions, says defense minister