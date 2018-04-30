UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigns over immigration scandal

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted the resignation of Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Sky News reports.

According to BBC, Amber Rudd has resigned, saying she "inadvertently misled" MPs over targets for removing illegal immigrants.

The immigration scandal began about two weeks ago, when it emerged that some migrants, who arrived in the UK between the late 1940s and the 1970s, had been declared illegal immigrants and threatened with deportation.

The Windrush scandal had heaped pressure on Ms Rudd, who faced criticism over whether she knew about Home Office removals targets.

Her successor is expected to be announced within hours by Theresa May, who was "very sorry" to see Ms Rudd go.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan