7 dead, 20 injured in Afghan capital Kabul blasts

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Seven people were killed, twenty others were injured as a result of the two explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul on April 30, TASS reports.

Reuters reports the first explosion in the Shashdarak area close to buildings of the NDS intelligence service was followed by one outside the ministry of urban development and housing, just as people were entering the government office.

Photographer for French news agency AFP is among the victims.

The photographer, Shah Marai, was among a group of journalists caught in the second explosion as they were reporting on the initial blast.

