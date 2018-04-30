Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan returned from injury during Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, but was left nursing a knock after levelling the scores, Arsenal reported.



“I took off Mkhitaryan because he had a little knock on his knee again, on the same knee - we could see that just looking at him in the dressing room. Ospina has a rib problem and Alex Iwobi has a hamstring problem, so we’ll see how well everyone recovers. Thursday will come very quickly”, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said at a post-match press conference.

Asked whether they’ll be out for the match against Atletico on Thursday, Wenger said: “Definitely? At the moment, no, but we’ll have to monitor them over the next 48 hours. We’ll know more on Tuesday”.

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal for the Gunners in the Sunday match against his former teammates Manchester United.

The Gunners however lost 2:1.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan