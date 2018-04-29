Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

Manchester United defeats Arsenal, Mkhitaryan scores former teammates’ net


YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. London’s Arsenal was defeated by Manchester United in the Premier League match 2:1.

Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal for Gunners in the match against his former teammates.

Manchester United opened the score in the 16th minute with Paul Pogba making the kick.

At the beginning of the second half the Armenian international kicked a superb goal and equalized the score. Mkhitaryan did not celebrate the goal.  Mkhitaryan was substituted in the 76th minute.

Fellaini scored the final goal for Manchester United in the extra minute.

