Henrikh Mkhitaryan - first player to score for and against Manchester United in the same Premier League season!

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Captain of the Armenian national football team, midfielder of Arsenal has scored a goal for the Gunners in the Premier League match against his former teammates Manchester United.

Manchester United opened the score in the 16th minute with Paul Pogba striking a goal. At the beginning of the second half the Armenian international kicked a superb goal and equalized the score. Mkhitaryan did not celebrate the goal.

The match is still ongoing.

