Armenia showed that civil society exists - President Armen Sarkissian's interview to BBC

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has shown an example that civil society exists and people are courageous and proud to express their opinion, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told BBC News in an interview.

“First of all, the most important I am the guardian of the constitution , and as you have seen there are big demonstrations on the streets of Yerevan, probably you have seen them, that is the outcome of several years of problems that have been accumulated and that were not addressed or resolved, be that corruption, be that social injustice or young people that don’t see a bright future for themselves despite they are talented or have good education , many many factors and most probably absence of dialogue between the government and the people, so president is the one that has to guide everybody towards a constitutional solution of this crisis.

And I have been proud that we have several successes here, as you know there were very big demonstrations, but former president then PM Serzh Sargsyan, hearing what people are saying, he resigned on April 23, and I would like to give credit to Serzh Sargsyan for this courageous move because in other places in other times presidents were fighting for their political career up to the end. Serzh Sargsyan showed courage, heard the people and resigned, showing that this country can go towards democratic and free path”, President Sarkissian said.

BBC’s Rayhan Demytrie asked the President if he agrees with the opposition leader’s assessment that a velvet revolution is unfolding in Armenia, to which the President responded by saying: “I would not like to give nice slogans, is it velvet or rose revolution , or purple one, or is revolution or not. For me what’s important that people in Armenia, Armenia has shown an example that civil society exists and people are courageous and proud to express their opinion”.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day.

On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

On April 25, the President announced he is starting consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political parties.

Later in the day Serzh Sargsyan, President of the ruling party – the Republican Party of Armenia – HHK – said he has requested a meeting with members of the Republican faction of the parliament. At the meeting, Sargsyan presented the reasons of his recent resignation in detail and spoke about different formats of working in the parliament – urging to prioritize domestic stability and security of the country in everything, which in case of any decision can be implemented only through unity of Republicans.

An agreement was reached to announce that the Republican faction is ready to discuss any issue with all sides without preconditions. An agreement was also reached to start discussing in the HHK executive bodies the issue of changing the party’s president.

The Speaker of Parliament announced that elections of a new Prime Minister will be held May 1.

“In accordance to paragraph 3, article 140 of the constitutional law on the parliament’s rules of procedure, I announce that the issue of election of a Prime Minister will be debated on May 1 at 12:00, in an extraordinary session of parliament convened by virtue of law,” Speaker Ara Babloyan said.

According to the Constitution, parliamentary factions are entitled to nominate candidates for PM within 7 days after the resignation of the PM, after which the election is held through an open voting in the parliament.

The opposition Yelk faction announced that their candidate for PM is Nikol Pashinyan.

On April 28, HHK, the ruling party, said it will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister in the upcoming election.

The Tsarukyan faction also said it will not nominate a candidate and endorsed “the people’s candidate”.

On April 29, the ARF said they endorse the candidacy of Nikol Pashinyan for the upcoming election on May 1.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan