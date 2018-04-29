Yerevan rescue services hold fire drills in two major shopping centers

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The rescue service of Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations has carried out special strategic trainings on evacuation of citizens and personnel in the event of fire in two major shopping centers of Yerevan – the Rossiya Mall and Tashir Invest Group centers, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The training focused on testing the readiness of both employees of the shopping centers and the first responders in the event of fire, and on improving cooperation.

The training scenario was a fire eruption and a malfunction of the automatic extinguishers.

As a result, fire inspectors detected certain shortcomings in the shopping centers, with least shortcomings recorded in Rossia Mall.

Officials of the rescue service had a discussion with executives of the trade centers.

An agreement was reached to organize trainings in the future as well to increase the readiness of the staff and to jointly eliminate the flaws.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan