Armenia’s finance ministry introduces new state procurement website

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The finance ministry of Armenia has introduced the official website of the procurement system of the finance ministry – www.gnumner.am, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Deputy minister of finance Karen Tamazyan said the adoption of the law of procurement drastically raised transparency and the society’s involvement in the procurement system.

In 2017, the Armeps PPCM system was also introduced, which enables to have detailed information about each procurement from any company or signed contract.

According to the deputy minister, 180 billion drams of procurements have been implemented in 2017, from which 96 billion drams are licensed procurements, while 83,7 billion drams are competitive procurements.

“4,7 billion drams were procurements from one individual, which amounts to 5,7% of the overall procurements, which is drastically lower than the indicators of previous years. This means that the degree of competition has increased”, he said.

Tamazyan says the average number of participants in procurement tenders has also increased.

According to Tamazyan, Armenia is a member of the Geneva WTO procurement office and is the only CIS country which was able to join the office.

“We presented our work there in terms of both structural and IT point of view and our experience was considered as positive and exemplary”, he said.

