HHK developed democracy in Armenia during tenure as ruling power

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. During the 10 years as the country’s ruling party, the Republican Party (HHK) was able to make Armenia more democratic, HHK spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said at an April 28 press briefing, noting that it is proven by the recent developments – it is due to the political will and democratic standards of HHK itself that the free speech of the people wasn’t pressured.

“I highly value the free expression of will of all our colleagues, citizens, but as a result of HHK’s and Serzh Sargsyan’s presidency (2008-2018) the freedom of speech, civil society and democracy have developed. HHK has led the country not into a political monopoly, but into democratic development. It is due to the HHK’s political and constitutional reforms that today the opposition has far more rights than before,” Sharmazanov said.

He mentioned that today he isn’t ready to give any final answer about future developments regarding the PM election in the parliament. At this moment it is known that the HHK parliamentary faction will not nominate a candidate for PM. The party will present its stance after getting acquainted with programs of other candidates.

“It isn’t yet know how many candidates will be there, and regarding how they’ll vote it depends on who the candidates will be and what kind of programs will be [presented]. Party discipline requires the faction to be united. However, no MP is constrained with his mandate and is voting according to his/her conscience. In my opinion the correct way will be a united voting,” he said.

Sharmazanov said he will continue his career in politics, and will continue “wearing the HHK badge with pride”,

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan