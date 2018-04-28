Russia is categorically against any attempt to settle NK conflict by force - Zatulin

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Russia is categorically against any attempt to settle Nagorno Karabakh conflict by force, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Head of the Institute of CIS Countries Konstantin Zatulin said at a press conference at ARMENPRESS media hall.

“We are against any military attempt and military revenge. We take the April incident with great sorrow. I know that what happened in April 2016 was initiated by Azerbaijan. I have no doubts here”, he said, expressing sorrow for Russian weapons were used. “I hope that Russian arms supplies to Armenia will restore the balance. We are categorically against any attempt to solve Karabakh issue by force”, he said.

Zatulin noted that peaceful negotiations should continue and no provocations should take place.

“Our presence in Armenia these days and the telephone conversations between the top leaderships of Armenia and Russia show that Russia does not back away Armenia. And it must be clear not only in Armenia, but also in Azerbaijan. I do not think Azerbaijan will destabilize the situation or will try to take advantage of the domestic political situation in Armenia to make any step”, he said, adding that the conflicting sides have to reach an agreement. “No one will do that for them”, he said, emphasizing that the will of the people living in Artsakh must be taken into account in any case.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan