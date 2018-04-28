We are ready for direct talks – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan is ready to discuss the current situation with all the MPs representing the Republican Party of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan announced during the Ijevan rally. “We are ready to meet with anyone in the formats that will be acceptable for us”, he underlined.

Pashinyan reaffirmed that starting from April 29 actions of civil disobedience will kick off throughout the Republic. “Our struggle is a non violent struggle with open hands”, Pashinyan said, urging the participants of movement to maintain road traffic rules and in no case drive without vehicle registration plates.

“Anyone who will violate those requirements has nothing to do with us. No one can discredit the movement by audacity”, he said.

After the Ijevan rally, Pashinyan headed to Vanadzor, where another rally is scheduled.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan