Key mission of Armed Forces of Armenia remains protecting borders – Defense Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Acting Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan visited on April 27 the rehabilitation center of the protector of the Motherland, where he met with patients there and participants of the April war. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the young people addressed numerous questions to the acting minister, mainly referring to the domestic political situation of the recent days.

Vigen Sargsyan spoke about Yerevan marches and assemblies, touched upon the public speeches somehow related with the Armed Forces, as well as referred to the joining of some servicemen to the marches a few days ago, assessing it inadmissible. Vigen Sargsyan underlined that the key mission of the Armed Forces remains border protection of the Motherland and the Command staff of the Army and the Armed Forces units will spare no efforts to ensure the security of the two Armenian Republics.

The acting Defense Minister noted that the moves and mobilization of Azerbaijani troops have not stopped and many people cannot even imagine the possible threats.

Vigen Sargsyan assured that the Armed Forces of Armenia and Artsakh watch the enemy’s moves every minute and are ready to resist any violation.

At the end of the meeting the acting minister wished speedy recovery to those receiving treatment at the rehabilitation center.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan