Konstantin Zatulin hopes Armenia will overcome domestic situation in Constitutional and legal framework

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Head of the Institute of CIS Countries Konstantin Zatulin hopes that soon a solution will be found to the situation in Armenia. And most importantly that it should be done in Constitutional and legal framework.

“This is the second day the parliamentarians of Russian State Duma are in Armenia to get acquainted with the domestic political situation in Armenia on site. I think it’s clear why we are here. We are not indifferent to anything taking place in Armenia. We definitely are not going to intervene in the issue who is good and who is bad, or who is more suitable for the post of Prime Minister. It’s not our function. We, as the friend of Armenia, are sincerely concerned with the situation. I honestly hope that a solution to the situation will be found and the most important thing is that it should be in Constitutional and legal framework”, Konstantin Zatulin said at ARMENPRESS media hall.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan