Armenian Police issue statement – rules out any action complicating the situation

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia have issued a statement referring to the events planned on May 1, the election day of Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Dear fellow citizens, like each citizen of the Republic of Armenia, each police serviceman hopes that the crisis will be solved on May 1, 2018 at the legislative body of Armenia in line with the letter and spirit of the Constitution and our Republic will continue to live its normal and peaceful life”, reads the statements. The Police statement also says that they will do everything to protect the life and health of the peaceful protesters. “The Police have not initiated and will not initiate any action that can complicate the situation. But at the same time the Police have received some concerning information. There is potential threat that some extremist groups, taking advantage of the situation, can provoke clashes with the Police. We ask all the organizers of the protest to keep in focus all the processes taking place during the protest, to take away from the place of assembly everyone who will make calls for violence, hatred, or intolerance”, reads the statements, urging the organizers to set up groups of supervisors who will have white visible emblems with the word “supervisor” written on it, who will ensure cooperation with the Police.

The Police warn that for ensuring uninterrupted functioning of the National Assembly and some other state bodies, security measures will be implemented, which may include restrictions for traffic and pedestrians in line with Article 22 of the “law on Police”.

The Police also warn that the attempts to bypass of the restrictions illegally, inflict pressure or break through the police forces, as well as the attempts to penetrate into police departments or other important objects of state protection will be assessed as acts of violence for the prevention of which the Police will take all the measures provided by the law.

“We once again announce that the Police are not a subject of political processes and are solely standing in the positions of the unconditional protection of the constitutional order.

We are convinced that reasonability, self-possession and the care of all of us towards the future of our country and reputation will help us to overcome the situation with dignity and untidily”, the statement concludes.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan