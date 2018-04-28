President Sarkissian continues seeking solutions to domestic political tensions

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues the series of consultations for reducing domestic political tensions and finding solutions after his meeting with the leader of the movement Nikol Pashinyan on April 26.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian has also met with President of the Republican Party (ex-president of Armenia) Serzh Sargsyan and Vice President of the party Karen Karapetyan.

The meetings are constructive. The President hopes that with joint efforts it will be possible to find a mutually acceptable solution. The President welcomes the meeting of the Catholicos with Nikol Pashinyan.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan