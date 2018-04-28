RPA faction will vote with one voice – Samvel Farmanyan responds to Ararat Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia will vote with one voice during the election of Prime Minister of Armenia by the parliament on May 1, ARMENPRESS reports MP representing the ruling party Samvel Farmanyan made a post on his Facebook page, responding to “Yelk” bloc MP Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Our faction will vote with one voice”, he wrote, ruling out the possibility of an alternative. “Nikol Pashinyan must come to discuss with his colleagues. We must talk with no pathos, we must talk about important issues”, Farmanyan wrote.

Earlier, responding to another post of Farmanyan, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that they had made attempts to establish contacts with the Republican faction.

“I hail your readiness to speak in your faction about electing Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister unanimously as the only solution to the situation that will be beneficiary for the country”, Mirzoyan had wrote.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan