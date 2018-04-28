Artsakh’s Defense Ministry records significant rise of tensions on contact line

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. A significant rise of tensions on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line was recorded during the week. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, buildup and active shifts of enemy’s manpower and military equipment were recorded in various sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, particularly in eastern and south eastern directions, starting from April 21. In order to assess the operative situation, Defense Minister of Artsakh, Defense Army Commander, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan on April 22 visited the military positions located in the eastern direction of the Army, got acquainted with the situation in the frontline, checked the combat preparedness level of the troops and gave a number of instructions for further actions.According to the Commander of the Defense Army, the situation is under full control of the Defense Army and all necessary measures are being taken to prevent the provocations of the Azerbaijani side.

OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs referred to the tense situation on the frontline on April 23, calling on the sides to take immediate measures to reduce tensions, strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime and withdraw heavy artillery from the frontline.

The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime over 400 times during the period of April 22-28, firing nearly 4 thousand bullets in the direction of Armenian border guards.

Defense Army front line units take all the necessary measures to prevent the provocative measures of Azerbaijan.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan