Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade travels to Ijevan and Vanadzor to hold rallies

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Civil Contract” party, MP Nikol Pashinyan headed to Ijevan with a motorcade on April 28. ARMENPRESS reports a public meeting is announced there at 14:00. The motorcade will travel to Vanadzor afterwards, where a public meeting is scheduled at 17:00. On the highway to Sevan residents met Pashinyan with bread and salt (sign of deep respect and sympathy). Pashinyan made stops at some communities.

Before heading to Ijevan, Nikol Pashinyan visited Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin at the invitation of Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II to discuss issues referring to Armenia’s domestic political situation.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan