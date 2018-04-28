Cyber attacks attempted against official website of Armenian Prime Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Cyber attack attempts were made against the domain of the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia – primeminister.am.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, messages can be sent from e-mails from the mentioned domain with an attached material containing malware.

“We suggest not to open the messages received from the mentioned domain or just to delete them. Experts are working on it, anyway, we urge everyone to be watchful”, reads the press release.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan