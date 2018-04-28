YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia national football team and London’s “Arsenal” Henrikh Mkhitaryan may play against “Manchester United”.

ARMENPRESS reports Arsène Wenger said that Mkhitaryan can play in the upcoming match against “Manchester United”. Mkhitaryan also confirmed that he is ready to play in an interview with BeinSports.

The match will take place on April 29, 19:30 Yerevan time.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan