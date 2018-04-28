Davit Harutyunyan thinks domestic political situation in Armenia should be settled by consensus

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Acting Justice Minister of Armenia Davit Harutyunyan announced that the domestic situation in Armenia must be settled through only political methods, by consensus. “The country is in a difficult situation and it must be settled through political methods and by consensus. The authorities do everything for a peaceful settlement”, ARMENPRESS reports, citing RIA NOVOSTI, acting Justice Minister of Armenia David Harutyunyan said in a press conference with international press.

According to him, any other solution can have dangerous consequences, including reoccurrence of street protests.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan