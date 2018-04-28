Davit Harutyunyan points out key mistake of the ruling party

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Monopolization of the power and underestimation of the role of the opposition were the key mistakes of the ruling Republican Party, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, acting Justice Minister of Armenia David Harutyunyan said in a press conference with international press.

“I think the main is problem is not understanding by us, the Republican Party, the danger of monopolizing the power. This is our main mistake, which we admit”, Harutyunyan said.

According to him, the existence of a strong opposition means having a strong country.

