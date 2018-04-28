European Stocks - 27-04-18
MOSCOW, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 27 April:
“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.64% to 12580.87 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.54% to 5483.19 points, British FTSE is up by 1.09% to 7502.21 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 1.77% to 1167.12 points.
