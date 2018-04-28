LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 1.90% to $2248.00, copper price is down by 1.30% to $6840.00, lead price is up by 1.39% to $2335.00, nickel price is down by 0.07% to $14000.00, tin price is down by 0.56% to $21180.00, zinc price is up by 0.52% to $3122.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.