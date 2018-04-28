Armenian Government rules out using force against peaceful protesters

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Armenia rule out using force against opposition protesters if their activities pose no threat to the life or health of other citizens, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, acting Justice Minister of Armenia David Harutyunyan said in a press conference with international press.

“We ruled out using force from the beginning. We observe the option of using force only in case of disorders when there is threat to the life or health of other citizens”, Harutyunyan said.

According to him, the situation in the country is a political process and “the freedom of assembles and protests is regulated by legislation”. “The situation must be solved by political methods. If the process is not settled by political methods, it’s not ruled out that the people will again take to the streets and we will appear in a stand-off situation. Any non-political measure is a threat for the future. I cannot say what kind of decisions will be made. Consultations are underway with political society”, the acting Justice Minister said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan