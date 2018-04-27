Armen Sarkissian never had and now has not an intention to establish his own party

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Recently “Zhamanak” daily published an article saying that “President Armen Sarkissian plans to establish his own party to have more active participation in future political developments”.

ARMENPRESS addressed Assistant to Armenian President Hasmik Petrosyan for clarifications. She denied the information, noting that the President of Armenia is non-partisan and this is also a Constitutional requirement, according to which the President of the Republic cannot be member to any party during the implementation of his powers.

“President Sarkissian never had and now has not any intentions to establish a party”, she said.

