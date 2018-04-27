Gagik Tsarukyan to make announcement tomorrow

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Tsarukyan” bloc parliamentary faction, leader of “Prosperous Armenia” party Gagik Tsarukyan will make an announcement on April 28, ARMENPRESS reports “Tsarukyan” bloc MP, Gagik Tsarukyan’s spokesperson Iveta Tonoyan made a post on her Facebook page.

Head of “Yelk” parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan announced on April 27 that he expects a public position of the ARF and “Tsarukyan” bloc over the election of the PM to take place on May 1. The ARF has already issues a statement saying that “Reaffirming our approaches for the solution of the situation created as a result of the national movement, aimed at finding a settlement within the Constitution and laws, the ARF proposes:

To form a common political agenda with the participation of all parliamentary factions ahead of the May 1 session of the Parliament, to agree upon a common candidate enjoying the trust of the people who must present the respective staff of the government and action plan based on concord.

We are ready to launch substantive discussions with all the stakeholders in order to implement this initiative”.

