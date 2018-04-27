Gevorg Kostanyan rules out the possibility of RPA voting in favor of Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of the National Assembly Gevorg Kostanyan representing the Republican Party of Armenia rules out that MPs representing the RPA can vote in favor of Nikol Pashinyan on May 1 special session for electing Prime Minister, ARMENPRESS reports the MP told the reporters at the National Assembly. Kostanyan underlined that the ARPA will discuss and decide whom to nominate and vote for. To the remark if Pashinyan has the chance to be that candidate, Kostanyan answered, “I rule out it. I rule out because I cannot imagine such a situation”.

Kostanyan also expressed an opinion that no change of power has taken place, since the parliamentary majority remains in place. “Anyone who has at least once read the Constitution will understand what means change of power. Change of power in a parliamentary country assumes change of parliamentary majority. The change of the PM or other officials can never be taken for change of power”, Kostanyan announced.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan