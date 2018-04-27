RPA does not plan to negotiate in the format of ultimatums and compulsion – Vahram Baghdasaryan

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia is open for negotiations and discussions, but does not plan to negotiate in the format of ultimatums and compulsion, Head of RPA parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told the reporters at the National Assembly, referring to the failure of negotiations between opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and acting PM Karen Karapetyan. “Negotiations must take place without media representatives, as Nikol Pashinyan and Gagik Tsarukyan did. The Republican Party of Armenia is ready to negotiate.

We have called on the President of the Republic to organize political consultations. We are ready for negotiations and are ready to discuss any agenda, but we will not submit to ultimatums or compulsions and will not go to negotiations in that format”, ARMENPRESS reports Baghdasaryan as saying.

To the question if they have the concern that clashes can occur, Vahram Baghdasaryan said, “If we had no concerns, we would have lead to clashes long before, but our goal is to prevent clashes”.

