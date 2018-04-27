Russian State Duma lawmakers express readiness to meet with Armenia’s Yelk faction leadership

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The Russian State Duma lawmakers expressed readiness to meet with the Armenian Parliament’s Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan, Konstantin Zatulin - First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma (lower house of Russian parliament) Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, told Interfax.

“We ask to organize a meeting with the Yelk faction leadership, as well as other factions. If Nikol Pashinyan is ready to meet, we will meet with him with pleasure. As far as we know, he is not in Yerevan today, but if he wants, we absolutely will not refuse from that meeting”, Zatulin said.

The members of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots led by chairman of the Committee Leonid Kalashnikov arrived in Yerevan.

Konstantin Zatulin said the group consisting of the State Duma MPs and members of the Federation Council met with Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan and the Russian Ambassador to Armenia.

“Our goal is to get acquainted with the current situation [in Armenia]. We are discussing the future parliamentary action plan. Of course, we ask what can be expected”, the Russian official noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan