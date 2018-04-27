Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-04-18
YEREVAN, 27 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 April, USD exchange rate up by 1.36 drams to 483.32 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.98 drams to 583.90 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.71 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.92 drams to 666.74 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 43.03 drams to 20522.49 drams. Silver price up by 0.88 drams to 257.56 drams. Platinum price down by 22.10 drams to 14171.66 drams.
