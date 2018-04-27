Acting minister Suren Karayan visits Rusal Armenal CJSC

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan visited Rusal Armenal CJSC, the ministry told Armenpress.

The company is engaged in production of aluminum foil.

The acting minister and the company executives discussed issues relating to the export of the products, their possible solution ways, as well as the company’s development programs. Suren Karayan said the company is one of the largest enterprises in Armenia and ensures a great volume of export.

In this context Suren Karayan highlighted the diversification opportunities of export directions by the company, in particular, to the Gulf countries. The acting minister said he tasked the respective divisions of the ministry to assist boosting export within the frames of the existing tools, as well as to quickly react to the company’s issues existing in current export markets.

The company leadership assured that the recorded growth rates are currently being maintained.

