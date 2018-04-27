Society of love and solidarity should not be replaced by society of hatred and antagonism – Armen Ashotyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. MP representing the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan has commented on the recent domestic developments in Armenia, urging not to replace the society of love and solidarity with a society of hatred and antagonism, ARMENPRESS reports Ashotyan made a post on his Facebook page.

He noted that neither Nikol, nor Karepetyan should be blackened, nor anyone else. “Diploma vs. Gazprom is very weal argument. Armenia does not need war of compromising material, but rather competition of development programs.

Armen Ashotyan also noted that there is still a “golden window” until May 1 special session. “When you enter a blind alley, making half step back is not a retreat, but a chance to see light at the end of the tunnel “, he said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan