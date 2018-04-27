National Assembly Council convenes sitting

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The session of the National Assembly (parliament) Council took place April 27 chaired by Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan, the parliament's press service said.

The drafts on amending the agenda of the third sitting of the 6th convocation parliament and the agenda of the upcoming sessions to be convened on May 2 were debated and approved.

Seven issues were included in the draft on amending the agenda of the third sitting, and 12 issues were included in the draft agenda of the upcoming sessions to be convened May 2.

The sequence of debates of the issues of the May 2 sessions were defined by the Council’s decision.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan