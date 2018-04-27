Gazprom Armenia denies rumors of intentional supply shutdown in certain areas

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Gazprom Armenia issued a statement notifying that the company is engaged in planned maintenance works these days.

“Gazprom Armenia CJSC is carrying out planned works in the gas distribution network under the “Natural Gas Supply and Use rules” procedure defined by the public services regulatory commission of Armenia. We are notifying that planned maintenance works are underway on April 27 in Rustaveli Street, Gyumri city, which was earlier announced on television by the Shirak branch of Gazprom Armenia.

We underscore that Gazprom Armenia CJSC is carrying out its daily functions, including maintenance and renovation works in the gas distribution networks, with the purpose of ensuring the uninterrupted, reliable and safe gas supply to customers,” Gazprom Armenia said in a statement, adding that all works are being carried out within time periods as defined under the regulations.

Rumors have been circulating online alleging that Gazprom Armenia has shut down gas supply to certain sections, saying it will restore supply only in the event when residents will endorse acting PM Karen Karapetyan. Karen Karapetyan previously served as chief executive of ArmRosGazprom from 2001-2010.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan