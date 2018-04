Armenia’s acting deputy PM meets with Canadian minister for int’l trade in Ottawa

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan had a meeting with Mayor of Montreal Valérie Plante on April 23 in Canada, the government’s press service said.

An Armenian Genocide commemoration event took place April 24 in Ottawa which was attended by Mr. Gabrielyan, Minister of Canadian Heritage Mélanie Joly, public and cultural figures and hundreds of Armenian-Canadians.

During the visit Mr. Gabrielyan had a meeting with François-Philippe Champagne, minister of international trade of Canada on April 25.

A number of issues relating to deepening of trade-economic relations were discussed during the meetings.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan