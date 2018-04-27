Foreign Ambassadors see solution of current situation in Armenia within Constitution

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Ambassadors of Poland, Czech Republic, Greece, Bulgaria, Switzerland and chargé d'Affaires of Romania, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian president attached a great importance to the further development and deepening of the relations with the European countries and the European Union. He also talked about the celebrations of this year to be held on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the May heroic battles and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, as well as properly holding the upcoming Francophonie Summit.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the current situation in Armenia. The Ambassadors expressed hope that everything will be settled within the Constitution and highlighted the President’s role in this matter.

