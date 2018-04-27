Armenia’s economic potential introduced to Chinese media outlets

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Hrant Abajyan, Armenia’s commercial attaché to China, met on April 27 with representatives of leading Chinese media outlets in Beijing, the Armenian ministry of economic development and investments told Armenpress.

The interviews were organized ahead of Armenia’s participation in the China International Fair for Trade in Service. Xinhua news agency, China Daily and Тa Kung Pao were among the media outlets.

Hrant Abajyan responded to questions of reporters, particularly, introducing Armenia’s investment and business environment, economic potential, the agenda of the Armenian-Chinese commercial ties.

The reporters were interested in Armenia’s export opportunities, the prospects opened for investors in the Meghri Free Economic Zone, as well as the investment attractions in separate spheres-infrastructures, agriculture, industry, IT, renewable energy and etc.

The meeting also touched upon the field of tourism. Hrant Abajyan presented Armenia’s tourism attractions, facilitation of visa regime for Chinese citizens, as well as informed that the Chinese government granted Armenia a “status of a guaranteed tourism country”.

Armenia will participate in the China International Fair for Trade in Service on May 28. A separate presentation titled “Armenia – a gateway to big markets” will be held on the sidelines of the Fair.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan