Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss some aspects of NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov on April 27, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

“Relevant issues relating to the development of bilateral ties were discussed. The ministers specifically focused on the process of preparation for the 5th Caspian summit and the signing of the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. They also touched upon some aspects of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement”, the statement says.

On April 26 acting foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with Sergey Lavrov in Moscow during which the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact were discussed.

