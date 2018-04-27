Romanian President urges PM Dancila to resign

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Romania Klaus Iohannis called on Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to resign after the government approved a secret memorandum to move the country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and failed to consult the president on it, Reuters reports.

“Mrs. Dancila does not cope with her position of Prime Minister of Romania and thus it turns the government into a vulnerability for Romania. That is why I call publicly for her resignation,” the President said in a statement.

The Romanian government was formed on January 29, 2018. The PM was scheduled to meet with the President on April 27 to discuss the current conflict between the Romanian government and the National army.

Romania’s government has backed moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, drawing a warning from the president - who has the final say - that the move could break international law.

According to the Romanian Constitution, the President has no right to fire the PM, but this issue is going to be discussed by the parliament.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan