Yerevan Mayor orders city officials to clean up, restore demonstration-related damages ASAP

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. During today’s city council, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan tasked heads of the city’s administrative districts to clean up the city in a brief period of time.

“Dear City Council members. As you know, city property has been damaged during the latest rallies and civil disobediences. I have tasked the heads of administrative districts to restore the damaged property in a short period of time, in order for the city of Yerevan to [regain its look ] for both guests and locals,” the Mayor said.

The next City Council session will be held May 30.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan