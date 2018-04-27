Armenia, Chile sign agreement on abolishing visa requirements for diplomatic and official passport holders

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on April 27 received Ambassador of Chile to Armenia Rodrigo Nieto (residence in Moscow) who arrived in Yerevan to convey the message of Chilean foreign minister Roberto Ampuero on the 25th anniversary of establishment of the Armenia-Chile inter-state ties, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest the acting Armenian FM noted with satisfaction that over the past quarter century the two countries have formed a partnering, mutually beneficial relations and there is a readiness from both sides to further develop them through joint efforts.

During the meeting the two officials touched upon a number of issues relating to the bilateral agenda, discussed issues on deepening the political dialogue, holding consultations between the foreign ministries, intensifying the cooperation within the frames of international organizations, expanding the legal framework and boosting the contacts between the parliaments of the two countries.

Edward Nalbandian and Rodrigo Nieto attached importance to the opening of honorary consul’s office of Chile in Armenia scheduled today, stating that it will create new opportunities for further deepening the bilateral ties.

After the meeting the acting FM and the Chilean Ambassador signed the agreement on abolishing visa requirements for diplomatic and official passport holders between the Armenian and Chilean governments.

