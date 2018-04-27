Acting PM appoints four deputies as acting ministers following resignation of ARF-affiliated officials

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. At the decision of acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, deputy minister of sports and youth affairs Arsen Karamyan has been named acting minister following the resignation of minister Hrachya Rostomyan.

Deputy minister of education and science Vahram Mkrtchyan has been named acting minister following the resignation of Levon Mkrtchyan.

Vache Terteryan, deputy minister of territorial administration and development, was named acting minister following the resignation of Davit Lokyan, and deputy minister of nature protection Erik Grigoryan was named acting minister after the resignation of Artsvik Minasyan.

Levon Mkrtchyan, Davit Lokyan and Artsvik Minasyan resigned because the ARF, their party, withdrew from the ruling coalition.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan