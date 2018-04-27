North Korea’s Kim vows to stop waking up South Korean President by missile strikes

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un promised to stop waking up South Korean President Moon Jae-in by launchingmissile strikes, South Korean Presidential spokesperson Yoon Young-chan said during a press briefing, TASS reports.

“We will no longer disturb your morning sleep”, Kim Jong-un said during the inter-Korean summit, the first one within more than 10 years.

On April 21, Kim Jong-un stated that Pyongyang was suspending nuclear and missile tests, shutting down the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site and joining the global nuclear disarmament process in accordance with the country’s new strategy aimed at building a socialist economy.

