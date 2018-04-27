UN chief congratulates Armenian President on assuming office, hopes for close cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General António Guterres sent a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on assuming office, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I convey my congratulations and best wishes to you on your election as President of the Republic of Armenia.

I expect close cooperation with you on all matters of bilateral interest between Armenia and the UN, including through the UN Resident Coordinator and the UN team in Armenia.

The United Nations continues relying on Armenia’s support and commitment to jointly confront the global threats, especially in the fields of peace, security and sustainable development”.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan